Stolen goods found within feet of the crime

A Shell Point resident says someone broke into their shed, stole a generator and then left it in the woods within feet of where it was stolen.
The resident told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office last week that his wife noticed a suspicious person in the back yard. After returning home, the resident searched the yard and found their generator covered in brush in the woods.
When deputies also searched the area, they discovered two air compressors hidden in the woods as well, according to the report.
