This guy wanted a plastic grocery bag, instead he received a trespassing notice

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kroger grocery store in Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island on Saturday for a report of shoplifting.
A Sheriff’s Office report states managers of the store notified dispatch that they believed a man was shoplifting because he was acting suspiciously and entered the store multiple times over the course of several hours.
When deputies approached the subject, he said he thought the plastic grocery bags were free. Deputies did find grocery bags on the man but no other stolen items.
Managers of the store refused to press charges but did request the subject be notified of trespassing and asked to leave the property.
