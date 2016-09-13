New England bride hitchhikes to wedding after limo fails her

0:40 Large police presence, car towed from scene of shooting Pause

1:25 Hillary Clinton 'recovering nicely' after health scare

1:24 SC's Muschamp: 'If you don't like to tackle,' hard to be good

1:31 9/11: What does this day mean to you?

1:26 Beaufort runs past Whale Branch

0:40 Bluffton festival highlights traditional South Carolina food

0:39 New road leading to St. Gregory blessed in ceremony Friday

0:36 Kids sing 'This Land is Your Land' during 9/11 memorial

1:21 Hilton Head vs. May River

1:11 What was it like in the days following 9/11?