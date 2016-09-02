High tide + Hermine rock Port Royal Sound at Dolphin Head

The winds blew, the sand flew and the surf rose -- but a few hardy individuals braved the tempest to see if for themselves -- as Tropical Storm Hermine passed near Hilton Head Island on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Alljoy Road is blocked by two fallen trees. A road crew is cutting weight off a third tree that was leaning because of soft ground caused by rain bands from approaching Tropical Storm Hermine on Sept. 2, 2016. That third tree seemed poised to take down a power line.
On a normal weekday morning, US 278 in Bluffton is wall-to-wall traffic with all six lanes full of cars - east and west bound. Traffic was light on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 as Beaufort County schools, businesses and government offices were closed for Tropical Storm Hermine.
NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.
Andrew Camines, general manager of Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, talks on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, about the preparations being made for Tropical Storm Hermine at the restaurant on Hilton Head's Skull Creek.