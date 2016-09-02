Hermine brings rough surf to South Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island

High wind, surf and salt spray on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach on Sept. 2, 2016, caused by Tropical Storm Hermine.
Jay Karr Staff video

Normal rush hour US 278 traffic not normal

On a normal weekday morning, US 278 in Bluffton is wall-to-wall traffic with all six lanes full of cars - east and west bound. Traffic was light on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 as Beaufort County schools, businesses and government offices were closed for Tropical Storm Hermine.

NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.

Surf's up on Hilton Head Island

Despite a tropical storm warning having been issued for Beaufort County, beachgoers brave the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off Hilton Head Island to surf and swim on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

