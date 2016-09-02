Hermine brings rough surf to South Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island

On a normal weekday morning, US 278 in Bluffton is wall-to-wall traffic with all six lanes full of cars - east and west bound. Traffic was light on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 as Beaufort County schools, businesses and government offices were closed for Tropical Storm Hermine.
NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.
Andrew Camines, general manager of Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, talks on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, about the preparations being made for Tropical Storm Hermine at the restaurant on Hilton Head's Skull Creek.
As Tropical Storm Hermine formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 and began heading toward the Lowcountry, via Florida, a few island visitors talked about how concerned they were about Hermine effecting their vacations.
The Manatee River came over the seawall by 24th Street W. in Bradenton, Fla., allowing kayakers to paddle down the street. The rain from Tropical Storm Colin caused flooding in many areas of the state.