Jasper County reports only minor storm incidents

Jasper County has mostly been spared Tropical Storm Hermine’s wrath as of Friday morning.
Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol reported a crash just after 7 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 95 near mile marker 16.
While details on the collision were scarce, Southern said there were no injuries.
“Other than that, we haven’t seen any storm-related collisions,” he said.
Early Friday morning, a tree fell into the roadway along Speedway Boulevard, but as of 7:30 a.m. the debris was cleared, Southern said.
SCE&G’s online outage map shows minimum impacts in Jasper County with only four customers reporting loss of power.
Jasper County was the scene of some of the area’s worst flooding during May’s Tropical Storm Bonnie — southbound lanes on I-95 near Ridgeland were closed for nearly an entire day. About a half-dozen local roadways were closed even longer.
This story will be updated.
