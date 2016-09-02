Rain band from Tropical Storm Hermine

A rain band from Hermine comes across Hilton Head's South Forest Beach at around 7 AM on September 2, 2016.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.

Future infrastructure projects: What tops Senator Davis's list

The recently-completed Bluffton Parkway flyover is "just a piece" of other major infrastructure projects on tap for the Lowcountry over the next decade-plus, Sen. Tom Davis told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Aug. 30, 2016. The list, he said, includes a "long-term structural solution that will alleviate the bottleneck" at the intersection of Highway 21 and Sam's Point Road on Lady's Island, as well as getting infrastructure in place to accommodate the Jasper Port. But topping the agenda, Davis said, is work on the Hilton Head bridges, adding a lane from the island to Interstate 95, and extending Bluffton Parkway to the interstate.

