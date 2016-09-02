Rain band from Tropical Storm Hermine

The recently-completed Bluffton Parkway flyover is "just a piece" of other major infrastructure projects on tap for the Lowcountry over the next decade-plus, Sen. Tom Davis told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Aug. 30, 2016. The list, he said, includes a "long-term structural solution that will alleviate the bottleneck" at the intersection of Highway 21 and Sam's Point Road on Lady's Island, as well as getting infrastructure in place to accommodate the Jasper Port. But topping the agenda, Davis said, is work on the Hilton Head bridges, adding a lane from the island to Interstate 95, and extending Bluffton Parkway to the interstate.