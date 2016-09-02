Hurricane

September 2, 2016 5:30 AM

Hermine threat puts Beaufort County under tornado, flash flood watches

By Wade Livingston

Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida last night, and the storm has already begun affecting Hilton Head Island.

Hermine is the first tropical system to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane in 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. As of 5:50 a.m., the center of the storm was located near Quitman, Ga., with 70 mile an hour maximum sustained winds.

Beaufort County schools, some other local offices closed as Hurricane Hermine approaches

Beaufort County remains under a tropical storm warning. The area is under a tornado watch until 8 a.m. Friday, and a flash flood watch until 11 p.m. Friday.

Tropical Storm Hermine forecast

 
 Source: National Hurricane Center

Palmetto Electric reports no power outages in the county as of 6:05 a.m., according to the company’s web site. SCE&G reported six outages in the area at that same time. There were no power outages reported in Jasper County.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said there had been no storm-related crashes as of 6:30 a.m. He said a tree was down on Speedway Boulevard in Jasper County.

James Carpenter at the National Weather Service office in Charleston said “the forecast is approximately the same.”

He confirmed 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected with higher amounts possible, and that at best, 1- to 2-foot storm surges.

This is how people die in hurricanes

He said the weather will begin to deteriorate between 7 to 10 a.m. The bulk of the storm should last “through dinnertime or a little later.”

The center of the storm should be in Beaufort County sometime around 3 or 4 p.m., Carpenter said.

He said that at that point, the storm may not have much of an eye.

 

Weekend forecast

Today

Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 33 to 43 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 perhaps. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Source: National Weather Service

