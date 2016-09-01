Surf's up on Hilton Head Island

Despite a tropical storm warning having been issued for Beaufort County, beachgoers brave the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off Hilton Head Island to surf and swim on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Local

Future infrastructure projects: What tops Senator Davis's list

The recently-completed Bluffton Parkway flyover is "just a piece" of other major infrastructure projects on tap for the Lowcountry over the next decade-plus, Sen. Tom Davis told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Aug. 30, 2016. The list, he said, includes a "long-term structural solution that will alleviate the bottleneck" at the intersection of Highway 21 and Sam's Point Road on Lady's Island, as well as getting infrastructure in place to accommodate the Jasper Port. But topping the agenda, Davis said, is work on the Hilton Head bridges, adding a lane from the island to Interstate 95, and extending Bluffton Parkway to the interstate.

Football

NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem has ignited debate. NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Kaepernick's controversial sit-down protest. Despite the controversy, Kaepernick vows to sit until he sees significant change regarding treatment of minorities in the United States.

Football

Jet flyover surprises Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was surprised as A-10 “Warthog” fighter planes buzzed over Bank of America Stadium. "I like the fact that they waved at us as they went over," Rivera said.

Editor's Choice Videos