What to know: Beaufort County braces for Hermine

1:09 Hilton Head beachgoers comment on the approaching tropical weather Pause

0:54 Kayakers paddle down the street in Tropical Storm Colin waters

2:39 Here's what Tropical Storm Colin brought to north Florida

0:54 DragonBoat Beaufort's Saturday start time changes due to Tropical Storm Hermine

0:51 Future infrastructure projects: What tops Senator Davis's list

1:19 Marine recruits during gas training 'overall just not liking life'

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression

1:08 NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

0:32 Jet flyover surprises Ron Rivera

1:00 Beaufort County's Kubic: 'Two elected officers can't seem to communicate'