What to know: Beaufort County braces for Hermine

As Beaufort County awaits Tropical Storm Hermine, county and city agencies are preparing for the possible heavy rain and strong winds.
Emergency personnel countywide are operating at the same emergency level — Operating Condition 4. Property, equipment and areas that typically flood are being prepared and monitored ahead of the storm.
Here are some things residents can do now to prepare, from Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf:
- Clean up yards of debris, lawn furniture and other loose items
- Review a personal plan for withstanding an extended power outage
- Be mindful of coastal and low-lying flooding Friday, and never enter flood water
- Monitor weather reports and stay aware
Boaters should stay off the water and swimmers stay out of the water and away from beaches, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a public service announcement from its Jacksonville, Fla. office.
Large boats should be secured at inland marinas. Boats that can be transported on trailers should be pulled from the water and stored in an area not prone to flooding, the Coast Guard announcement said.
Preparations are being made throughout the county.
North of the Broad River:
▪ Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Bertholf said the department is reviewing plans, monitoring the weather and preparing grounds and equipment for a possible tropical storm. Expected effects are similar to a severe thunderstorm, though they could be more widespread, Bertholf said. Downed trees and power outages are expected.
▪ The town of Port Royal delivered a special edition of its weekly email newsletter advising residents on the storm. The letter encouraged residents to be prepared by making an emergency plan, building or restocking a basic emergency kit — including food and water, flashlight, batteries, chargers, cash and first aid supplies — and being familiar with local emergency plans.
South of the Broad River:
▪ The Town of Bluffton’s Emergency Management Division is following the protocols of Operating Condition 4, according to a town news release.
Preparations include cleaning storm drains, speaking with builders to ensure equipment is secured at construction sites, identifying areas that commonly flood, checking all equipment is working efficiently that would assist personnel in clearing roads and asking the public to monitor the storm as well as clean any debris in yards.
▪ The Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue will operate at full staff for the storm, Michael Mayers, deputy fire chief, said. He said that includes 35 firefighters and paramedics.
Day staff also has started prepping equipment, Mayers said. This includes fueling vehicles and saws along with sharpening blades, he said.
“We carry extra saws on the engines and trucks,” Mayers said. “If it becomes more of a wind event we will staff up some pick-up trucks and send teams out to address the tree issues.”
Notifications sent via the town’s electronic message alert system started going out to the public Wednesday afternoon. The messages are keeping subscribers up to date on latest weather forecasts and directing them to the town’s website for information on how to prepare.
To subscribe or receive information on how to prepare visit www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov
Scott Liggett, Hilton Head director of public projects and facilities, said town staff is taking other steps to prepare. That includes checking pump stations, lowering the water surface elevations in lagoons along with communicating with property owner associations about storm preparations.
The town’s renourishment project also came to a halt Wednesday as the contractors, Weeks Marine, Inc., worked to prepare for the storm. The projects dredge was moved inshore and about 200 pieces of pipeline was moved to a site on North Forest beach.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
