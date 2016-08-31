Hilton Head renourishment stops as tropical depression approaches

Beach renourishment on Hilton Head Island will come to a halt Wednesday as contractors prepare for Tropical Depression #9.
The contractor, Weeks Marine Inc.,will move a dredge and booster pump off a floating station at sea and tow it inshore to more protected waters, a Town of Hilton Head press release states.
Pipeline extending across beaches on the island will be broken down and stored at a site on North Forest beach, the release states. Other equipment could be stored at the town’s Collier Beach property.
Tropical Depression #9 is forecast to form off the Florida Wednesday and is expected to hit the Hilton Head Island region late Thursday into Friday.
The $20.7 million renourishment project kicked off in June at Mitchelville Beach. The project restores sand to eroded beaches on the island.
This story will be updated.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
