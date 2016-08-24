Potential tropical storm brewing could hit Southeast or Gulf coasts

A slowly brewing storm system nearing the Caribbean could spell tropical trouble for the southeast coast or the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, according to meteorologists.
Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center have been keeping a close eye on Invest 99L, a tropical making its way through the Atlantic and gaining strength since last week.
On Wednesday afternoon, NHC reported the system has a 60 percent chance of developing within 48 hours and an 80 percent chance of developing within the next five days.
"99L has the potential to become very well-organized southeast of Florida this weekend," AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said.
Doug Berry, meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Charleston, said the storm is slowly moving westward and its path will be determined by a high-pressure ridge.
“It’s been a difficult storm to predict and track,” Berry said. “Until it develops, it will be hard to determine which path it takes.”
Berry said that typically during August, a high-pressure ridge pushes storms westward into the Gulf of Mexico, away from the Carolinas.
“Most modules indicate it will shift northwestward, hit Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and onto southern Florida,” Berry said. “Tropical storms typically take that path this time of the year.”
Berry said the ridge is the “it factor” for determining the storm’s track. If the system moves around the ridge, it would make a “C” shape track and could hit the Carolina coast. If the ridge sits in front of the storm, the Carolinas would be in the clear.
“If it remotely came close to this area, it wouldn’t be until early next week,” Berry said.
Berry said that the Carolinas see more tropical storms in September when the high-pressure ridge disappears. However, the last hurricane to directly hit the Lowcountry was Gaston in August 2004.
A new Tropical Storm Gaston formed on Monday in the Atlantic, but poses no threat to land.
