Rain and king tides could swamp Lowcountry as forecasters eye potential storm in Gulf

As Beaufort County hits peak tourist season, the threat of tropical activity anywhere drives residents and visitors to watch for storm updates.
Adding to the weather uncertainty, the chance of rain across Beaufort County is no less than 50 percent through the end of the week, and that could mean flooding in areas also affected by unusually high tides.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast on Tuesday morning indicated there is a 20 percent chance of tropical development related to a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea over the next five days.
"This area of disturbed weather is expected to move westward to northwestward over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days and little, if any, development is expected during that time," according to the hurricane center.
AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski reported that strong wind sheer is a factor is keeping a storm from becoming more organized, even though the water is warm.
"There is a small chance of development from the west-central Gulf of Mexico late this week to near the Texas and southwestern Louisiana coast this weekend," Kottlowski said on the AccuWeather report.
"What's most likely to occur ... is that the surge of moisture will lead to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm chances by late-week, particularly across coastal portions of Louisiana and Texas," according to The Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a hazardous weather outlook for an area including Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County for the next seven days.
On Tuesday evening, the combination of the upcoming new moon and occasional onshore winds could cause the high tide to reach coastal flood advisory levels, the weather service said. Additionally, any heavy rain near the time of high tide — 8:53 p.m. in Beaufort County — will increase the risk of flooding.
The pattern of "king tides" combined with the possibility of rain and flooding continues all week, according to the weather outlook.
Subtropical Storm Alberto became the year's first named storm, just a few days before the official start of the 2018 hurricane season.
After making landfall on the Florida Panhandle over Memorial Day weekend, Alberto swept up the East Coast, leaving flooding in its wake. At least four people were killed in the United States by the storm, including two television journalists with Greenville's WYFF.
Hurricane season officially started June 1 and runs through November.
There's been a named storm in June in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico every one to two years, according to the Weather Channel. Those early season storms typically form on the southeastern U.S. coast or in the Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean because of the zone's warm waters.
Of the 12 June hurricanes since 1950, the channel reported that six made landfall as a hurricane on U.S. soil or nearby. Four more made landfall in the U.S. as a tropical storm or depression.
The next named storm of the 2018 season will be called Beryl.
Beaufort County, S.C., forecast
Today
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
