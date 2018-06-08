An inside look at Charleston's 'Hurricane House,' built to withstand another Hugo

The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
It's been over a year since Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, leaving debris and uprooted trees across the island. Here's where some of that debris remains — and why it's not cleaned up.
Lowell Templeton was watching the tide roll in from his oceanfront condo on Hilton Head Island during Tropical Storm Irma. Then he saw a red light flashing near the shoreline. The light turned out to be Buoy 8, the infamous buoy that became tempor
Officials with South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism have announced that the campgrounds at Hunting Island State Park will reopen with new electrical and water service after Tropical Storm Irma caused excessive flooding.
A life-size replica of Coast Guard Buoy No. 8, which was ripped from its mooring and washed ashore on the beach of Hilton Head Island by Tropical Storm Irma has been created to grace the outboor bar area of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant. Here, i
A Puerto Rican family of five has reunited and relocated on Hilton Head Island after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. Here’s what it looked like after the hurricane ripped through the area.
Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland.
The Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands boat landing in Port Royal is being rebuilt after damage from Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017. Here is the progress as a crew worked to rebuild the structure on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.