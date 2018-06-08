Watch As Hurricane Hugo strengthens as it approaches the U.S. east coast

Hurricane Hugo 16 Day Satellite Loop. The storm made landfall on Sullivan's Island, South Carolina.
NOAA Drew Martin
Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Hurricane

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.