Watch the first named storm of 2018 Atlantic hurricane season form over Caribbean Sea

The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
NOAA Ashley Jean Reese
Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Hurricane

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.