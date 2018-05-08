Here's what Atlantic hurricanes will be named this season

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be another "above average" season. Here's what Colorado State University is predicting — and what this year's hurricanes will be named.
Ashley Jean Reese
