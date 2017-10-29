Tropical Storm Philippe speeds into Atlantic. Is it causing today’s high Lowcountry winds?

Tropical Storm Philippe has blown past Florida and the Bahamas since receiving named status in the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update on Saturday, and is now moving quickly through the western Atlantic.
Philippe’s forward movement is currently located 315 miles east-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida. It is moving east-northeast at 46 mph, only 14 mph slower than its maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service confirms high winds and a moderate risk for rip currents through Sunday evening, said Ron Morales, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston, but that has more to do with a low pressure cold front that moved through the area this morning than with Philippe.
If the tropical storm is contributing to windy conditions in the Lowcountry today, those contributions are slight.
“That storm is moving so fast. It is rifling past, so the rip currents aren’t due to that,” said Morales. “There is some argument there that some of the wind could be induced by the lower pressure with the tropical system, but there’s already a large area of low pressure out there off the coast of North Carolina.”
That low pressure system is a far more likely culprit for Sunday’s gusty conditions than Philippe, according to Morales.
Philippe is expected to become post-tropical by 8 p.m., the hurricane center reports. At that time they will stop issuing updates on it, but it will still pack tropical storm force winds.
There are no watches or warnings associated with the system.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments