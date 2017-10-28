Hurricane season isn’t over yet. Tropical Storm Philippe expected to develop Saturday

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which has tapered off since this summer, looks to be readying another named storm, the National Hurricane Center reports.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 18, the 18th storm actively tracked by the hurricane center this year, was upgraded to a tropical depression in the hurricane center’s last update, and is expected to reach tropical storm strength at some point on Saturday.
It is currently moving north-northeast at roughly 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to move over Cuba and graze the southern tip of Florida before moving into the western Atlantic.
The Lowcountry is not expected to be impacted by the storm, but a cold front moving through the area on Sunday could interact with the system as it moves across the Atlantic, creating gale forced winds and rough seas away from the coast, said Emily Timte, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“As the pressure gradient gets bigger between the two systems, the winds will increase,” said Timte. “We don’t have a gale watch out, but there is potential for some gale force gusts Sunday into Sunday night for the coastal waters.”
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara as well as the Northwestern Bahamas. Watches are in effect for portions of southeastern Florida and the upper Florida Keys from Craig Key to Golden Beach, as well as the Central Bahamas.
When the system gains tropical storm strength it will be given the name Philippe and become the 16th named storm of the year.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
