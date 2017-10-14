Hurricane Matthew sent a tree into their home. A year later, this Hilton Head family still hasn’t been able to move back in.

After nearly a year battling their insurance company following damage to their home caused by Hurricane Matthew, a Hilton Head Island first responder and his family finally reached a settlement in September.
When the massive storm passed off the Beaufort County coast last year, it put a tree through the roof of Jaison and Tracy Hrobar’s house.
The tree cracked the ridge beam and knocked a massive hole in their roof, causing structural damage and severe flooding. Cracks in the ceiling are still visible in many places. Photographs hung on walls are warped from where water cascaded down after the tree fell. Siding on the house is severely damaged and water damage is rampant.
When the damage was discovered, Jaison Hrobar placed a call to his insurance company, Coastal Select Insurance. After nearly a year struggling to reach an agreement with Coastal Select, the Hrobars filed a lawsuit that was settled for an undisclosed sum in September.
For the first five months after Matthew, Jaison and Traci Hrobar lived in a small portion of their damaged home alongside their two youngest children while struggling to reach an agreement with Coastal Select that would allow them to move to temporary housing using the loss of use coverage in their policy.
Over a year after Matthew hit, the Hrobars are still living in temporary housing in Palmetto Dunes. They have been paying for that housing themselves since Coastal Select discontinued their loss of use coverage, according to Traci Hrobar.
If all goes according to plan, though, they should be back in their home in the first part of January, 15 months after Matthew blew through the area.
As part of the settlement agreement that the Hrobars made with Coastal Select and their parent companies Geovera Advantage Insurance Services Inc. and Geovera Holdings Inc., they had to agree to drop their coverage with the company. They also agreed to a deal in which they would take less money but be allowed to speak about their experience.
“It was stressful, but I knew it would eventually get worked out, whether we had to sue them or whatever,” said Jaison Hrobar. “Once we got the attorney their tune did change a little bit. Before we hired an attorney every turn, every step, every everything was a battle with them.”
Representatives with Coastal Select Insurance and their parent companies Geovera Advantage Insurance Services Inc. and Geovera Holdings Inc. declined to comment while litigation was ongoing and did not return multiple calls for comment after a settlement was made.
