A month later, these Lowcountry nature trails are finally back open after Tropical Storm Irma.

Portions of the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge reopened Thursday following damage repairs and clean-up efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Irma, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The Laurel Hill Wildlife Drive and adjacent trails, closed since Sept. 7, are now open daily from sunrise to sunset, the release said.
The diversion canal structure near the Fife Plantation, which spurs off the wildlife drive, will remain closed, pending planning and resources in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the release said.
Visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/savannah for more information.
