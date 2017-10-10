Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of multiple suspects looting a beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey. The burglaries occurred on August 29, 2017, according to Houston police. The first group drove a gray Chevrolet Tahoe up the flooded streets to the Supreme Beauty Supply store located on Lockwood in Houston. They used a crowbar to pry open the front doors, then broke in and began stealing merchandise. Several other groups walked in and helped themselves to the store later that night, including two men who pulled up to the store in a stolen boat. Police are still trying to identify most of the suspects.