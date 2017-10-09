More Videos

  • Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

    The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season had 15 named storms by Oct.9 — five of which were major hurricanes. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate have been the season's most notable, causing major flooding across the Texas and much of the Gulf coast and damage to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean islands, Florida and the southeast. Here's a look at all of the records this season's already broken, as well as how it compares to the Atlantic's most active season.

Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in Atlantic

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 09, 2017 11:21 AM

Tropical Storm Ophelia became the 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is about 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land.

It is expected to turn toward the northeast.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as of the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. Monday advisory.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Nate — now Post-Tropical Cycline Nate — are bringing heavy rain to the Appalachians. That storm system is expected to continue tracking northeastward on Monday and move through the Ohio Valley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

