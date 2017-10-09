Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ophelia became the 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season Monday morning.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm is about 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land.
It is expected to turn toward the northeast.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as of the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. Monday advisory.
Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Nate — now Post-Tropical Cycline Nate — are bringing heavy rain to the Appalachians. That storm system is expected to continue tracking northeastward on Monday and move through the Ohio Valley.
