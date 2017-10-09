Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in Atlantic

More Videos 1:11 Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how Pause 3:06 Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment 1:06 Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 0:45 Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 4:28 Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina 0:19 Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 1:40 Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:46 The boat wrecks of Broad Creek 0:44 Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season had 15 named storms by Oct.9 — five of which were major hurricanes. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate have been the season's most notable, causing major flooding across the Texas and much of the Gulf coast and damage to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean islands, Florida and the southeast. Here's a look at all of the records this season's already broken, as well as how it compares to the Atlantic's most active season. The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season had 15 named storms by Oct.9 — five of which were major hurricanes. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate have been the season's most notable, causing major flooding across the Texas and much of the Gulf coast and damage to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean islands, Florida and the southeast. Here's a look at all of the records this season's already broken, as well as how it compares to the Atlantic's most active season. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

