More Videos

What's a typical day like for an FBI bomb technician? Find out here 1:44

What's a typical day like for an FBI bomb technician? Find out here

Pause
Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 0:19

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:45

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway

The boat wrecks of Broad Creek 1:46

The boat wrecks of Broad Creek

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:32

Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch

What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links 0:41

What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links

Gullah prayer of thanks 2:18

Gullah prayer of thanks

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home 1:05

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

  • Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how

    Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighter Rickey Reinhardt shows you a homemade sand bag scooper you can make out of a piece of six-inch sewer pipe of the sort you can buy at a home improvement or hardware store.

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighter Rickey Reinhardt shows you a homemade sand bag scooper you can make out of a piece of six-inch sewer pipe of the sort you can buy at a home improvement or hardware store.
Jay Karr Staff video
Trump's Puerto Rico budget joke falls flat

Politics & Government

Trump's Puerto Rico budget joke falls flat

During a hurricane briefing in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about the cost of hurricane recovery and it didn't go over well: "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of whack."

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Hurricane

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of multiple suspects looting a beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey. The burglaries occurred on August 29, 2017, according to Houston police. The first group drove a gray Chevrolet Tahoe up the flooded streets to the Supreme Beauty Supply store located on Lockwood in Houston. They used a crowbar to pry open the front doors, then broke in and began stealing merchandise. Several other groups walked in and helped themselves to the store later that night, including two men who pulled up to the store in a stolen boat. Police are still trying to identify most of the suspects.

Puerto Rican family writes 'HELP' on roof, receives medical aid

Hurricane

Puerto Rican family writes 'HELP' on roof, receives medical aid

The crew of a US Customs and Border helicopter provided medical aid to three people who signaled for assistance by painting the word “help” on the roof of their home in Puerto Rico on September 24. The crew landed the Black Hawk helicopter on a mountain top and then trekked down a road that had been swept away by the landslide to reach the home. The video shows an aerial view of the roof with “HELP” painted on it, and crew stepping over fallen trees and underbrush before arriving and tending to the family.

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico after Maria, Irma

Hurricane

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico after Maria, Irma

Hurricane Maria left 3.4 million Americans without power, cell service and in dire need of supplies. Almost a week after it made landfall, President Trump defends the federal government's efforts to aid Puerto Rico's recovery and announces he'll visit the island next Tuesday. Meanwhile, locals are doing the heavy lifting.