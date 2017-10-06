More Videos

  • Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here's how

    Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighter Rickey Reinhardt shows you a homemade sand bag scooper you can make out of a piece of six-inch sewer pipe of the sort you can buy at a home improvement or hardware store.

Hurricane

Beaufort opens sand bag filling station

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 06, 2017 5:55 PM

Firefighters from the Beaufort Port Royal Fire Department are manning a sandbag filling station on Friday and Saturday to assist citizens who may suffer flooding with the passage of Tropical Storm Nate this weekend.

The sand and a limited number of sandbags have been made available by the City of Beaufort.

Citizens are asked to come to the Southside Park distribution location at 1 Southside Park Loop with a pickup truck, a shovel and sandbags if they have them.

The average sandbag weighs 30 pounds, so the average pickup truck can carry 25 to 30 bags, according to the city.

The distribution occurred on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, and will resume on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

