This paramedic in Puerto Rico is the same guy who’ll help you on Hilton Head

Colleen Bills tries to keep her 4-year old daughter Augusta busy so she doesn’t get upset.
While the child doesn’t like it that her dad is gone, the Hilton Head Island youngster knows her father is helping people who need it, this time in Puerto Rico.
After all he has been doing it on Hilton Head for the past 10 years.
Lt. Jonathon Bills is a paramedic with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division and is also a member of the National Disaster Medical System, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
He and his team were deployed Sept. 19 to assist the people of Puerto Rico – part of the 14,000 federal staff and more than 800 FEMA personnel brought to that area and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with the recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Bills is assigned to a Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
Because of the devastation, communication has been difficult.
The last time Colleen communicated with him was through a text Monday night. One of those earlier messages asked her to go to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Facebook page where he and his team were photographed with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
Joheida Fister, Fire Marshal with the Hilton Head fire division, said Friday that the department has three firefighters with federal assistance jobs, and that another firefighter received orders to deploy to Puerto Rico next week.
The firefighters applied for the job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and receive annual, group training. When a disaster occurs, they receive deployment orders to support local hospitals and healthcare facilities, much as the National Guard does.
When Bills arrived in San Juan, his wife said his initial job was to make sure all of the supplemental medical tents were operational and to help get any supplies unloaded and distributed. His source of transportation was a Black Hawk helicopter. Most of the roads were still impassable.
It was Bills first deployment and is expected to last about four weeks.
Neither he and his wife expected him to be ‘off the grid” that she noted in a Facebook post on the town’s social post.
A reporter asked if she’ll ask her husband to re-think federal deployments.
“ No, not at all. Jon is a guy who thrives on situations where people need help,” she said. “ I never want to take this away from him.”
As for mom and daughter back home, “we can deal with it.”
Comments