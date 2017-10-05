More Videos

    The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season had 14 named storms by Oct.5 — five of which were major hurricanes. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have been the season's most notable, causing major flooding across Texas and Louisiana and damage to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean islands, Florida and the southeast coast. Here's a look at all of the records this season's already broken, as well as how it compares to the Atlantic's most active season.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season had 14 named storms by Oct.5 — five of which were major hurricanes. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have been the season's most notable, causing major flooding across Texas and Louisiana and damage to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean islands, Florida and the southeast coast. Here's a look at all of the records this season's already broken, as well as how it compares to the Atlantic's most active season. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Tropical Storm Nate forms, becomes potential threat to New Orleans

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 8:28 AM

Tropical Storm Nate, formerly known as Tropical Depression 16, has formed in the southwest Caribbean and has shifted its forecast track westward to become a threat to Louisiana, and particularly, New Orleans.

Earlier tracks predicted the storm potentially striking any part of South Carolina, including the Lowcountry. However, only the Upstate is now in any part of the potential path. Tropical Storm Nate will likely pass by the state early Monday as it weakens to eventually become a depression over the interior of the eastern U.S.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

Source: National Hurricane Center

Nate is currently causing flooding and torrential rain over portions of Central America, especially Nicaragua, with sustained winds around 40 mph. Once it returns to the open Caribbean, it is likely to strengthen to hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center said in its forecast statement.

The storm currently is moving northwest at about 8 mph, but is likely to turn north-northwest and speed up.

It could strike southern Louisiana early Sunday morning in the vicinity of New Orleans with sustained winds between 74 and 110 mph.

This story will be updated.

Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001

Latest Caribbean view by satellite

Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully.

Source: National Hurricane Center

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

