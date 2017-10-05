Tropical Storm Nate forms, becomes potential threat to New Orleans

Tropical Storm Nate, formerly known as Tropical Depression 16, has formed in the southwest Caribbean and has shifted its forecast track westward to become a threat to Louisiana, and particularly, New Orleans.
Earlier tracks predicted the storm potentially striking any part of South Carolina, including the Lowcountry. However, only the Upstate is now in any part of the potential path. Tropical Storm Nate will likely pass by the state early Monday as it weakens to eventually become a depression over the interior of the eastern U.S.
Tropical weather track
Source: National Hurricane Center
Nate is currently causing flooding and torrential rain over portions of Central America, especially Nicaragua, with sustained winds around 40 mph. Once it returns to the open Caribbean, it is likely to strengthen to hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center said in its forecast statement.
The storm currently is moving northwest at about 8 mph, but is likely to turn north-northwest and speed up.
It could strike southern Louisiana early Sunday morning in the vicinity of New Orleans with sustained winds between 74 and 110 mph.
Latest Caribbean view by satellite
Source: National Hurricane Center
