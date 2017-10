More Videos 0:37 This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC? Pause 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 0:41 'It's pretty wild': Tiki Hut on Coligny Beach introduced to high tide 3:05 After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark 1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 0:50 Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 1:06 Why did 2,500 pumpkins show up at this Beaufort church? 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 0:39 Orcas nearly capsize peninsula family on a Jet Ski 1:22 'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. On Monday, Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island was flooded by rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma. But by Tuesday morning, the water had receded. Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reese akincaid@islandpacket.com

