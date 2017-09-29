Tropical system could mess up Lowcountry beach plans this weekend

An unnamed disturbance off the southern tip of Florida could be the next system to bring trouble to the Lowcountry, while Tropical Storm Maria and Tropical Storm Lee, which lost its hurricane status in the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update, are both moving east.
The disturbance off Florida has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days. The area where the hurricane center believes a tropical cyclone could potentially form has moved from the eastern Florida coast to the west since yesterday, but coastal effects are still likely in the Lowcountry, according to Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Among those effects are a serious rip current risk, increased tide levels and higher waves. Moderate to major coastal flooding are likely over the weekend, with the worst of it expected during Sunday’s late afternoon/early evening high tide according to Barnes.
Tropical Storm Maria
Tropical Storm Maria is currently moving east into the Atlantic at 31 mph. It is 525 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with gusts up to 69 mph.
Over the next few days, it will pick up forward momentum as it continues to weaken. It will be nearly to Ireland on Monday and is still expected to be packing tropical storm-force winds at the time.
There are currently no coastal watches or warnings associated with Maria.
Tropical Storm Lee and more
Currently moving northeast at 25 mph, Tropical Storm Lee is the strongest storm in the Atlantic right now. It has sustained winds of 70 mph, which places it just shy of Category 1 status. It does have hurricane force gusts up to 86 mph, though.
Lee is expected to dissipate fairly quickly. The hurricane center doesn’t even have a five-day track for it. By the end of its three-day track, it is expected to still be in the middle of the Atlantic, sporting sustained winds of 63 mph.
There are no coastal warnings or watches associated with the storm.
The hurricane center is also watching a tropical wave in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. It is given a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days and is expected to bring heavy rain to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which were recently devastated by Hurricane Maria.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
