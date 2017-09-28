How to help Puerto Rico in Beaufort County

More than a week after Hurricane Maria roared across Puerto Rico, the full extent of the devastation remains untallied. The Category 4 hurricane left millions of residents isolated without electricity, shelter, food and water.
“This is the single biggest, major catastrophe in the history of Puerto Rico, bar none, and it is probably the biggest hurricane catastrophe in the United States,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
He told the Los Angeles Times that “almost the entire island is a disaster zone.”
The U.S. military is using the Savannah Air National Guard Base and Hunter Army Airfield as hubs for staging relief efforts.
And many residents in the Lowcountry are now asking what they can do.
Here’s how to help
Numerous organizations are accepting monetary donations for hurricane relief, including:
▪ Americares: www.americares.org
▪ Go Fund Me campaigns related to Hurricane Maria aid: gofundme.com/raise-funds/hurricanemaria
▪ One America Appeal: oneamericaappeal.org
▪ Red Cross: redcross.org
▪ Salvation Army: salvationarmyusa.org
▪ Samaritan’s Purse: samaritanspurse.org
▪ Save the Children: savethechildren.org
▪ United for Puerto Rico: unidosporpuertorico.com
Charity Navigator is a resource donors can use to help them evaluate organizations before donating.
If you know of any charity events or drives in Beaufort County to help Puerto Rico in its recovery from Hurricane Maria, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
