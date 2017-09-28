Cases of bottled water are stacked on a pallet after they were donated on Wednesday for the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico in New York.
Cases of bottled water are stacked on a pallet after they were donated on Wednesday for the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico in New York. Julie Jacobson AP
Cases of bottled water are stacked on a pallet after they were donated on Wednesday for the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico in New York. Julie Jacobson AP

Hurricane

How to help Puerto Rico in Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 28, 2017 3:36 PM

More than a week after Hurricane Maria roared across Puerto Rico, the full extent of the devastation remains untallied. The Category 4 hurricane left millions of residents isolated without electricity, shelter, food and water.

“This is the single biggest, major catastrophe in the history of Puerto Rico, bar none, and it is probably the biggest hurricane catastrophe in the United States,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

He told the Los Angeles Times that “almost the entire island is a disaster zone.”

The U.S. military is using​ ​the​ Savannah Air National Guard Base​ ​and ​​Hunter Army Airfield​ as hubs for staging relief efforts.

And many residents in the Lowcountry are now asking what they can do.

Here’s how to help

Numerous organizations are accepting monetary donations for hurricane relief, including:

▪  Americares: www.americares.org

▪  Go Fund Me campaigns related to Hurricane Maria aid: gofundme.com/raise-funds/hurricanemaria

▪  One America Appeal: oneamericaappeal.org

▪  Red Cross: redcross.org

▪  Salvation Army: salvationarmyusa.org

▪  Samaritan’s Purse: samaritanspurse.org

▪  Save the Children: savethechildren.org

▪  United for Puerto Rico: unidosporpuertorico.com

Charity Navigator is a resource donors can use to help them evaluate organizations before donating.

If you know of any charity events or drives in Beaufort County to help Puerto Rico in its recovery from Hurricane Maria, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buoy is a beacon for Hilton Head visitors: Reader photos of 'Buoy 8'

Buoy is a beacon for Hilton Head visitors: Reader photos of 'Buoy 8' 3:05

Buoy is a beacon for Hilton Head visitors: Reader photos of 'Buoy 8'
Thanks to Irma, this bird is a long way from home 0:37

Thanks to Irma, this bird is a long way from home
Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers 0:36

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers

View More Video