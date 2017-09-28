How bad did Tropical Storm Irma hit Hilton Head? Now we know.

After weeks of assessment, the town of Hilton Head says there is more than $1.3 million in structural damage to the island from Tropical Storm Irma.
At the worst of the Sept. 11 storm, parts of certain areas, including Sea Pines, Wexford and Point Comfort were under water. There were also downed tree limbs and scattered debris throughout the island.
Chris Yates, the town’s building official, said Thursday said there were about 203 structures damaged in the storm, with total damage estimated at $1,335,000. Assessments were completed last week, he said.
Most of the damage was the result of rising water from storm surge, Yates said.
The areas hardest hit on the island included South Beach in Sea Pines, the Point Comfort area, the Burkes Beach area and Hilton Head Plantation, according to Yates.
South Beach was hit harder than other beaches, town officials previously said. Dunes were breached from storm surges, and at least 19 boardwalks and beach paths were damaged or flooded in Sea Pines, according to an earlier release from Sea Pines’ Community Services Associates.
The town has applied for a permit to place 350,000 cubic yards of sand in the northern Sea Pines and Beach Lagoon areas because of damage caused by Irma. The project will essentially extend the South Island Emergency Beach Fill project northward, and cover roughly the same amount of shoreline.
The beach fill project, which was halted again when Hurricane Maria made conditions unsafe, resumed Wednesday. Because most of Irma’s damage to beaches occurred on the southern portion of the island, additional sand will be placed in areas already being renourished, said Scott Liggett, director of public projects and facilities and chief engineer for the town.
Liggett said the amount of sand lost in Irma has not yet been determined, though final data could be available sometime next week. He said surveys are taking place at Port Royal Plantation beaches on the island’s north side.
