How bad did Tropical Storm Irma hit Hilton Head? Now we know.

More Videos

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey 3:03

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

Pause
Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? 0:44

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding?

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 1:09

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma 2:09

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches 0:36

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches

Botanical gardens offer serenity outside Savannah's city limits 1:08

Botanical gardens offer serenity outside Savannah's city limits

6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 0:37

6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 0:26

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location

Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach 1:28

Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach

  • Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding?

    Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks has now flooded three times in the past two years. Owner Andrew Carmines has decided it is time to make a change to hopefully prevent future flooding.

Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks has now flooded three times in the past two years. Owner Andrew Carmines has decided it is time to make a change to hopefully prevent future flooding. Delayna Earley Staff video
Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks has now flooded three times in the past two years. Owner Andrew Carmines has decided it is time to make a change to hopefully prevent future flooding. Delayna Earley Staff video

Hurricane

How bad did Tropical Storm Irma hit Hilton Head? Now we know.

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

September 28, 2017 2:24 PM

After weeks of assessment, the town of Hilton Head says there is more than $1.3 million in structural damage to the island from Tropical Storm Irma.

At the worst of the Sept. 11 storm, parts of certain areas, including Sea Pines, Wexford and Point Comfort were under water. There were also downed tree limbs and scattered debris throughout the island.

Chris Yates, the town’s building official, said Thursday said there were about 203 structures damaged in the storm, with total damage estimated at $1,335,000. Assessments were completed last week, he said.

Most of the damage was the result of rising water from storm surge, Yates said.

The areas hardest hit on the island included South Beach in Sea Pines, the Point Comfort area, the Burkes Beach area and Hilton Head Plantation, according to Yates.

South Beach was hit harder than other beaches, town officials previously said. Dunes were breached from storm surges, and at least 19 boardwalks and beach paths were damaged or flooded in Sea Pines, according to an earlier release from Sea Pines’ Community Services Associates.

The town has applied for a permit to place 350,000 cubic yards of sand in the northern Sea Pines and Beach Lagoon areas because of damage caused by Irma. The project will essentially extend the South Island Emergency Beach Fill project northward, and cover roughly the same amount of shoreline.

The beach fill project, which was halted again when Hurricane Maria made conditions unsafe, resumed Wednesday. Because most of Irma’s damage to beaches occurred on the southern portion of the island, additional sand will be placed in areas already being renourished, said Scott Liggett, director of public projects and facilities and chief engineer for the town.

Liggett said the amount of sand lost in Irma has not yet been determined, though final data could be available sometime next week. He said surveys are taking place at Port Royal Plantation beaches on the island’s north side.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

View More Video