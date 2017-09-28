Still got Irma debris? You’re facing a deadline at these drop-off sites

Beaufort County’s four Tropical Storm Irma debris management sites are set to close at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a county news release.
The sites were established after the storm at:
▪ Ihly Farms, 66 Ihly Farm Road, Beaufort
▪ Pinckney Point, 651 Pinckney Colony Road, Bluffton
▪ Daufuskie, 99 Frances Jones Blvd., Daufuskie Island
▪ Lady’s Island, 490 Brickyard Point South, Beaufort
Following the closure of these sites, residents may dispose of any remaining storm debris at any of the county’s convenience centers.
For more information, contact Beaufort County’s Solid Waste and Recycling Office of the Public Works Department at 843-255-2736.
Comments