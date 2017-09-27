More Videos

    Hurricane Maria left 3.4 million Americans without power, cell service and in dire need of supplies. Almost a week after it made landfall, President Trump defends the federal government's efforts to aid Puerto Rico's recovery and announces he'll visit the island next Tuesday. Meanwhile, locals are doing the heavy lifting.

Savannah serving as hub for Puerto Rico aid

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 27, 2017 9:30 AM

With many in Puerto Rico waiting for help in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation, Savannah has become a key part of staging for relief.

The Savannah Air National Guard Base, located at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, is being used to store food and water, as well as being a home for personnel and aircraft ahead of humanitarian missions, reported the Savannah Morning News.

“We’re basically the hub for the Air National Guard as far as airlift going into and out of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Col. Pete Boone, director of Air Operations and vice commander of the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard, told the newspaper.

The hurricane, now weakened to a tropical storm off the coast of North Carolina, killed at least 16 people and left nearly 3.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power and most without water when it slammed into the island Sept. 20.

WSAV-TV reported that Hunter Army Airfield also is being used to support relief in Puerto Rico.

Twenty from the Army’s 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion left Fort Stewart to be deployed from the airfield to the U.S. territory, the television station reported.

The crew expects to help establish radio and internet communications for FEMA and other first responders, the station reported.

