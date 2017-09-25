Hurricane Maria making surf dangerous on Beaufort County beaches

The National Weather Service recommends beachgoers stay out of the water in and around Beaufort County today. For that matter, the notice says, stay off piers and jetties as well.
With Hurricane Maria spinning off the Carolina coastline, the agency has issued a high surf advisory with waves of 5 to 6 feet until 8 p.m. Monday on local beaches and those across the Lowcountry and into Georgia.
On Monday morning, the center of Hurricane Maria was about 335 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., and the storm was moving north, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Associated Press reported that an evacuation was underway Monday on Ocracoke Island, which is still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Jose. It’s not immediately clear how many residents and visitors are heeding the order to leave.
Maria is expected to remain well east of Beaufort County, although it is large and hurricane-force winds extend up to 70 miles east of the center, according to meteorologists. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.
Rip currents off Beaufort County beaches could be “life-threatening,” and there could be some beach erosion, the advisory says.
Mariners should be careful, especially near inlets where there are large breaking waves.
The forecast indicates Maria, a Category 1 hurricane with a wind speed of 75 mph on Monday morning, will weaken and slow down within the next 48 hours.
Today’s high will be around 85 degrees, with warm and humid conditions but very little chance of rain, according to Accuweather.
This story will be updated.
