Following Irma, Tybee Island needs volunteers to help restore their dunes

Tropical Storm Irma caused severe damage to Tybee Island’s dunes, and now the city is asking for help to restore them, WJCL reports.
Volunteers are needed to help install sand fencing on certain pieces of the island. The dune systems near Gulick, 14th and 18th streets were hit hard by Hurricane Matthew last year, and Irma’s recent impact only compounded that damage, according to WJCL.
The effects of wind and waves from storms on Tybee Island’s interior are minimized by the blocking that sand dunes provide, WJCL reports, and sand fences help to retain sand blowing into depleted dunes to help them rebuild. They also foster the growth of vegetation important to helping the dunes in further development.
Many volunteers will be needed, according to Tybee Island leaders, in order to install the sand fences, WJCL reports.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments