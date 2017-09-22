National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Hurricane Maria maintains Category 3 strength. How will the SC coast be affected?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 22, 2017 09:51 AM

UPDATED September 22, 2017 01:58 PM

Hurricane Maria has maintained its Category 3 strength since this morning and has moved on after wreaking havoc on the Turks and Caicos Islands, which are still under a hurricane warning as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update.

The storm’s sustained winds currently sit at 125 mph, with gusts up to 155 mph. It is about 90 miles north of Grand Turk Island, moving northwest at 8 mph.

Tropical weather track

Tropical weather track

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

As the storm’s projected track evolves, it is still expected to remain well off the east coast of the U.S. through the next five days, and should not directly threaten the Lowcountry coast, though some coastal effects could still be seen, similar to what happened when Hurricane Jose passed by earlier this month.

“Increased swells from Maria have already started to arrive, so you could see increased risk of rip currents through early next week,” said Blair Holloway, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston. “The risk of shallow coastal flooding will go into early next week as well.”

Besides the increased swell energy from Maria, Holloway said that coastal flooding will be more widespread due to the battering that the Lowcountry coast took from Tropical Storm Irma, which washed away many dunes, leaving coastal areas more vulnerable to higher tides.

Hurricane Maria hits the Turks and Caicos Islands

Hurricane Maria hits the Turks and Caicos Islands

 

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Within the next three days, Maria is expected to make a swing to the north. So far it has left a trail of devastation in its wake and claimed 26 lives in the Caribbean, according to ABC News.

Puerto Rico is still completely without power and could remain in the dark for up to six months, NBC News reports, while 65 to 70 percent of buildings on the island of Dominica have been completely destroyed according to Reuters.

Latest Caribbean view by satellite

Latest Caribbean view by satellite

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

Hurricane warnings are currently in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas, and a tropical storm warning is in place for the Central Bahamas.

Storm surge of between nine and 12 feet is expected on the Turks and Caicos Islands and in the Bahamas.

Maria is expected to remain a hurricane through at least Wednesday, when its forecast winds of 74 mph will barely qualify it for Category 1 status.

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

