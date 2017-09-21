Could more people in Beaufort County soon be eligible for post-evacuation re-entry passes?

More Videos 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria Pause 1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 3:26 Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:50 Singleton Beach Road under 2 feet of water — before TS Irma's storm surge peak 0:53 What you need to know about the Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale 1:11 Lady's Island water rescue after boat found 'traveling in circles with no one inside it' 0:17 Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:30 Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Islanders pour over the bridge as they re-enter Hilton Head after Hurricane Matthew After being held back for three days while crews repaired the damage from Hurricane Matthew and only people essential to that effort were allowed on the Hilton Head Island, the general public was again allowed to return at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. What ensued was a thick flow of traffic reminiscent of a Saturday afternoon in high summer. After being held back for three days while crews repaired the damage from Hurricane Matthew and only people essential to that effort were allowed on the Hilton Head Island, the general public was again allowed to return at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. What ensued was a thick flow of traffic reminiscent of a Saturday afternoon in high summer. Jay Karr The Island Packet

