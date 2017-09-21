Several Hilton Head hotels remain closed following Irma

Two Marriott Vacation Club hotels have not reopened following minor damage from Tropical Storm Irma.
The Marriott Monarch and Marriott Harbor Club continue to be assessed for moisture, Edward Kinney, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation global vice president for Corporate affairs and communications, said Thursday.
“We are lucky to not have any severe structure damage,” Kinney said. “... The wind and water (were) powerful.”
The two hotels will likely reopen by early October, he said.
Currently a hotline for guests to call states that the Marriott Monarch is not accepting reservations through Sept. 29 and the Marriott Harbor Club through Sept. 30.
“We are going to be a little bit on the conservative side (with opening dates),” Kinney said. “We have continued to revise those dates. We are trying to accelerate the openings as much as possible.”
Russell Terito, of New York, a Marriott Vacation Club member, was informed via an email Tuesday from the hotel chain that his weeklong stay at Marriott Harbour Club had been canceled. The trip, which had been planned for more than a year, was supposed to start Saturday.
“It is frustrating. You can’t get a reservation without a year out,” Terito said. “I love Hilton Head and I want to get down there.”
All the other vacation club rooms on the island are already booked, he said. This means he and his wife have had to completely cancel their vacation, which included reservations for other recreational activities on the island, such as golf lessons.
Kinney said his company is working with guests on a case-by-case basis and when possible moving them to another property. He said the company appreciates the patience of guests.
“We are very fortunate, especially on the island, that the owners and guests are understanding and have been tremendous,” Kinney said. “Our team of associates have also been phenomenal and have continued to focus on our guests in a way that is absolutely amazing.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
