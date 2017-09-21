More Videos

Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding?

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico

Extreme Wind Warnings Issued in Puerto Rico with Maria

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly

Hurricane Maria tore through both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday morning. Here's what the islands
Hurricane Maria strengthens again, on track to move north. What can SC expect?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 9:21 AM

After knocking out Puerto Rico’s power and decimating the island territory, Hurricane Maria has moved on, and as strengthened once more to a Category 3 after a brief stint as a Category 2 storm.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update, Maria was spinning 190 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island and moving northwest at 9 mph. It has sustained winds of 115 mph with gusts up to 138 mph.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

Over the next several days, Maria is expected to strengthen a bit more as it moves back over water, and then gradually weaken as it moves northward.

Its current track has it staying comfortably off the east coast of the U.S., so no direct effects should be seen here, but coastal effects are still quite likely according to Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

SpaghettiMaria9.21
South Florida Water Management District

Barnes said that swell energy generated by Maria will increase the risk for rip currents along the Lowcountry coast, and swells, large waves, and higher tides could begin showing up in the area as early as Friday or Saturday and last through Monday. He advised that small craft stay off the water owing to the rough conditions, and said adverse conditions would probably be magnified in the mouths of inlets.

While it seems like Beaufort County will be lucky enough to avoid even a glancing hit, many in the Caribbean were not so lucky.

Power could remain out after Maria’s devastating strike for up to six months in Puerto Rico according to reports from NBC News. The storm also damaged or destroyed 95 percent of the roofs in Dominica, and completely destroyed between 65 to 70 percent of its buildings, Reuters reports.

Latest Caribbean view by satellite

Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

The extent of Maria’s human toll is not certain at this time, but the storm has moved on from Puerto Rico and is now grazing the Dominican Republic. It is then expected to turn in a more northern direction, where additional Caribbean islands will be in its path.

Hurricane warnings are in place for the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas, while a hurricane watch has been set for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano.

Tropical storm warnings have gone out for the Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and for the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Central Bahamas.

Dangerous storm surge is also likely to affect these areas, with nine to 12 feet of surge expected in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. No storm surge warnings have been issued, though.

Maria is forecast to weaken to a Category 1 storm with anticipated winds of 92 mph by Tuesday.

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

