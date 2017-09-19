Hurricane Maria to slam Caribbean islands. Here’s what that means for the South Carolina coast

More Videos

Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers 0:58

Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers

Pause
Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 0:49

Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 3:26

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 1:12

Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 1:09

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly 0:53

Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma 2:09

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 2:00

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

  • Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe

    Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe.

Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Credit: Yves Thole via AP
Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Credit: Yves Thole via AP

Hurricane

Hurricane Maria to slam Caribbean islands. Here’s what that means for the South Carolina coast

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 9:44 AM

Here we go again — another week in the relentless 2017 hurricane season with another monstrous hurricane pummeling the Caribbean that threatens the East Coast.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Category 5 Hurricane Maria was spinning toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph about 85 west of Guadalupe, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maria is moving to west-northwest near 9 mph. The storm’s eye will move over the northeastern Caribbean on Tuesday and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday. It is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

Where will Maria go?

The hurricane center’s five-day projections have Maria moving near the northeastern Bahamas as a major hurricane by early Sunday morning.

Latest Caribbean view by satellite

Please be patient. This file might take some time to load fully.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said it’s too early to pin down how Maria will affect the South Carolina coast, but the forecast tracks look much better than Irma at this point.

“The vast majority of our models have it staying well off the coast, which is good,” Barnes said. “But it is still early, about a week away before it would come near the (Lowcountry) coast.”

Barnes said a high pressure system and weak steering currents in the models are keeping the storm away from South Carolina.

“A lot could change in the forecast, but right now Maria’s closest approach to the East Coast would be in the Cape Hatteras, N.C., area,” Barnes said.

When will Maria affect the Lowcountry?

Maria is expected to continue to head northwest into early next week.

“This is a lot different from Irma,” he said. “Maria is not expected to make that major sharp turn like Irma did that left so much in the air. The biggest thing that’s hurting confidence right now is time.”

The most recent models show Maria moving northwest off Lowcountry shores Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Related stories from The Island Packet

“At the very least, we know we will get rough surf conditions, rip currents and possibly gusty winds,” Barnes said. “At this point, beachgoers and mariners will be affected the most.”

Maria’s wrath so far

Maria made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Dominica Monday evening and is on track to make landfall in Puerto Rico later this week, AccuWeather reports.

Maria was the first storm to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Dominica.

Early Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Facebook that Dominica had “lost all what money can buy and replace.”

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, and several other islands in the area. Hurricane conditions will continue to spread throughout portions of the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands this morning and will spread to the remainder of the hurricane warning area later today and Wednesday, the hurricane center reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Waves build as Hurricane Jose passes near Outer Banks

View More Video