Hurricane Maria to slam Caribbean islands. Here’s what that means for the South Carolina coast

Here we go again — another week in the relentless 2017 hurricane season with another monstrous hurricane pummeling the Caribbean that threatens the East Coast.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Category 5 Hurricane Maria was spinning toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph about 85 west of Guadalupe, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maria is moving to west-northwest near 9 mph. The storm’s eye will move over the northeastern Caribbean on Tuesday and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday. It is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane.

Where will Maria go?

The hurricane center’s five-day projections have Maria moving near the northeastern Bahamas as a major hurricane by early Sunday morning.

Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said it’s too early to pin down how Maria will affect the South Carolina coast, but the forecast tracks look much better than Irma at this point.

“The vast majority of our models have it staying well off the coast, which is good,” Barnes said. “But it is still early, about a week away before it would come near the (Lowcountry) coast.”

Barnes said a high pressure system and weak steering currents in the models are keeping the storm away from South Carolina.

“A lot could change in the forecast, but right now Maria’s closest approach to the East Coast would be in the Cape Hatteras, N.C., area,” Barnes said.

When will Maria affect the Lowcountry?

Maria is expected to continue to head northwest into early next week.

“This is a lot different from Irma,” he said. “Maria is not expected to make that major sharp turn like Irma did that left so much in the air. The biggest thing that’s hurting confidence right now is time.”

The most recent models show Maria moving northwest off Lowcountry shores Monday night to Tuesday morning.

“At the very least, we know we will get rough surf conditions, rip currents and possibly gusty winds,” Barnes said. “At this point, beachgoers and mariners will be affected the most.”

Maria’s wrath so far

Maria made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Dominica Monday evening and is on track to make landfall in Puerto Rico later this week, AccuWeather reports.

Maria was the first storm to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in Dominica.

The reports from Dominica tonight are about as bad as you would expect, unfortunately. #Maria" name="spellmarker754" style="border-bottom-width:2px; border-bottom-style:dotted; border-bottom-color:red">https://twitter.com/hashtag/Maria?src=hash">#Maria pic.twitter.com/tFAsH3F4Ud — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 19, 2017

Early Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Facebook that Dominica had “lost all what money can buy and replace.”

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, and several other islands in the area. Hurricane conditions will continue to spread throughout portions of the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands this morning and will spread to the remainder of the hurricane warning area later today and Wednesday, the hurricane center reports.