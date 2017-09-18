FILE: Andy Corriveau, of Beaufort, turns his back as a wave caused by Tropical Storm Hermine crashes over the sea wall at the Beaufort Downtown Marina on Sept. 2, 2016.
FILE: Andy Corriveau, of Beaufort, turns his back as a wave caused by Tropical Storm Hermine crashes over the sea wall at the Beaufort Downtown Marina on Sept. 2, 2016. Delayna Earley Staff photo
FILE: Andy Corriveau, of Beaufort, turns his back as a wave caused by Tropical Storm Hermine crashes over the sea wall at the Beaufort Downtown Marina on Sept. 2, 2016. Delayna Earley Staff photo

Hurricane

By the numbers: How Hermine, Matthew and Irma compare

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 18, 2017 5:19 PM

In the past 13 months, Beaufort County has endured three storms — Hermine, Matthew and Irma.

Beaufort County Emergency Management director Lt. Col. Neil Baxley said Irma had “nowhere near the numbers we had (of downed trees)” during Hurricane Matthew last fall.

“Matthew was a lesson in wind for us,” Baxley said. “Irma was a lesson in surge.”

Here’s how each of the three storms stack up (statistics for Irma are preliminary):

Peak of storm in Beaufort County

Hermine: morning of Sept. 2, 2016

Matthew: 5 a.m. Oct. 8, 2016

Irma: noon on Sept. 11, 2017

Source: The Island Packet archives

Rainfall in Beaufort County

Hermine: 3 to 5 inches

Matthew: 14.04 inches

Irma: 7.76 inches

Source: National Weather Service

Tidal level in Beaufort County

Hermine: unavailable

Matthew: 12.5 feet, which set a new record for that instrument

Irma: 12.24 feet

Note: Measurements, from the National Weather Service, come from the tidal gauge in Fort Pulaski, Ga., the closest instrument to Beaufort County

Wind speeds

Hermine: 55 mph on Hilton Head Island

Matthew: 88 mph on Hilton Head Island

Irma: 76 mph on Parris Island

Source: National Weather Service

Evacuation status

Hermine: No evacuation order

Matthew: Countywide evacuation order

Irma: Evacuation for five barrier islands: Hilton Head, Daufuskie, Harbor, Hunting and Fripp

Source: The Island Packet archives

Evacuation duration

Hermine: No evacuation order

Matthew: about five days; afternoon of Oct. 4 to evening of Oct. 9; Hilton Head bridge re-opened 2:45 p.m. Oct. 11

Irma: about three days; 10 a.m. Sept. 9 to 9:15 a.m. Sept. 12

Source: The Island Packet archives

Evacuees statewide

Irma: None

Matthew: 350,000

Irma: 44,457

Source: S.C. Emergency Management Division

Peak power outages

Hermine: 15,000+

Matthew: 80,000

Irma: 37,000

Source: The Island Packet archives

Storm category at strongest point in US

Hermine: Category 1, near St. Marks, Fla.

Matthew: Category 3, near Vero Beach, Fla.

Irma: Category 4, in Florida Keys

Source: National Hurricane Center

Storm category when in or near Beaufort County

Hermine: Tropical storm

Matthew: Category 2

Irma: Tropical storm

Source: The Island Packet archives

Fatalities

Note: The National Hurricane Center defines “direct deaths” as those resulting from the storm’s forces and includes those who drowned in storm surge and casualties resulting from lightning and wind. “Indirect deaths” occur from factors such as heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions from downed power lines, vehicle accidents on wet roads, etc.

Hermine: 1 direct death in Florida, 1 indirect death in North Carolina

Matthew: 585 direct deaths (546 in Haiti, 34 in U.S., 4 in South Carolina) and 18 indirect deaths

Irma: At least 82 deaths (32 in Florida, 3 in Georgia and 4 in South Carolina)

Source: National Hurricane Center for Hermine and Matthew; Reuters for Irma

Total costs

Hermine: unavailable

Matthew: $15.5 billion ($11.4 billion in damage, $4.1 billion in lost output)

Irma: $58 to $83 billion ($46-$67 billion in damage, $12-$16 billion in lost output)

Source: Moody’s Analytics

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

