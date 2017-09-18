By the numbers: How Hermine, Matthew and Irma compare

In the past 13 months, Beaufort County has endured three storms — Hermine, Matthew and Irma.
Beaufort County Emergency Management director Lt. Col. Neil Baxley said Irma had “nowhere near the numbers we had (of downed trees)” during Hurricane Matthew last fall.
“Matthew was a lesson in wind for us,” Baxley said. “Irma was a lesson in surge.”
Here’s how each of the three storms stack up (statistics for Irma are preliminary):
Peak of storm in Beaufort County
Hermine: morning of Sept. 2, 2016
Matthew: 5 a.m. Oct. 8, 2016
Irma: noon on Sept. 11, 2017
Source: The Island Packet archives
Rainfall in Beaufort County
Hermine: 3 to 5 inches
Matthew: 14.04 inches
Irma: 7.76 inches
Source: National Weather Service
Tidal level in Beaufort County
Hermine: unavailable
Matthew: 12.5 feet, which set a new record for that instrument
Irma: 12.24 feet
Note: Measurements, from the National Weather Service, come from the tidal gauge in Fort Pulaski, Ga., the closest instrument to Beaufort County
Wind speeds
Hermine: 55 mph on Hilton Head Island
Matthew: 88 mph on Hilton Head Island
Irma: 76 mph on Parris Island
Source: National Weather Service
Evacuation status
Hermine: No evacuation order
Matthew: Countywide evacuation order
Irma: Evacuation for five barrier islands: Hilton Head, Daufuskie, Harbor, Hunting and Fripp
Source: The Island Packet archives
Evacuation duration
Hermine: No evacuation order
Matthew: about five days; afternoon of Oct. 4 to evening of Oct. 9; Hilton Head bridge re-opened 2:45 p.m. Oct. 11
Irma: about three days; 10 a.m. Sept. 9 to 9:15 a.m. Sept. 12
Source: The Island Packet archives
Evacuees statewide
Irma: None
Matthew: 350,000
Irma: 44,457
Source: S.C. Emergency Management Division
Peak power outages
Hermine: 15,000+
Matthew: 80,000
Irma: 37,000
Source: The Island Packet archives
Storm category at strongest point in US
Hermine: Category 1, near St. Marks, Fla.
Matthew: Category 3, near Vero Beach, Fla.
Irma: Category 4, in Florida Keys
Source: National Hurricane Center
Storm category when in or near Beaufort County
Hermine: Tropical storm
Matthew: Category 2
Irma: Tropical storm
Source: The Island Packet archives
Fatalities
Note: The National Hurricane Center defines “direct deaths” as those resulting from the storm’s forces and includes those who drowned in storm surge and casualties resulting from lightning and wind. “Indirect deaths” occur from factors such as heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions from downed power lines, vehicle accidents on wet roads, etc.
Hermine: 1 direct death in Florida, 1 indirect death in North Carolina
Matthew: 585 direct deaths (546 in Haiti, 34 in U.S., 4 in South Carolina) and 18 indirect deaths
Irma: At least 82 deaths (32 in Florida, 3 in Georgia and 4 in South Carolina)
Source: National Hurricane Center for Hermine and Matthew; Reuters for Irma
Total costs
Hermine: unavailable
Matthew: $15.5 billion ($11.4 billion in damage, $4.1 billion in lost output)
Irma: $58 to $83 billion ($46-$67 billion in damage, $12-$16 billion in lost output)
Source: Moody’s Analytics
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments