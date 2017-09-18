Maria ‘rapidly intensifies’ to major hurricane

With two hurricanes and a tropical storm spinning in the Atlantic, the Lowcountry coast remains at risk for additional strikes this hurricane season.
Here’s the latest news from the National Hurricane Center on the three storms and the potential East Coast threat this week.
Hurricane Maria
On Monday morning, Maria “rapidly intensified” into a major hurricane as it spun toward the Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports. Maria is moving west-northwest at 10 mph.
A hurricane warning is now in effect for the U. S. Virgin Islands. This is the third tropical system in a week storm after Jose and Irma to affect the area, according to AccuWeather.
Maria is expected to move toward the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, over the northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday.
Though Maria seems to be on a similar track as Irma, the good news is that it is a smaller storm than Irma and isn’t expected to intensify to a Category 5, AccuWeather reports.
Threat to SC? The National Weather Service in Charleston said Monday it’s too early to pin down how exactly Maria will affect the Lowcountry. A lot depends on its track and where the storm turns later this week.
The Weather Channel reports we will not see effects from Maria on the Southeast coast until early next week.
Hurricane Jose
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Jose was spinning 510 miles south of Nantucket, Mass. sporting maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
A tropical storm warning has been issued from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Hull, Mass., including Block Island, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. It is projected to weaken as it moves into colder waters and should stay a healthy distance from South Carolina
Threat to SC? Jose is expected to stir rough surf along the eastern seaboard today. Meteorologists warn there is an increased risk for rip currents today in Beaufort County and “seas will remain hazardous.”
Tropical Depression Lee
Currently moving roughly 1115 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, Tropical Depression Lee is moving west-northwest at 8 mph. It has sustained winds of 35 mph.
There are currently no watches or warnings associated with Lee, which might dissipate completely within the next two days, according to the hurricane center.
