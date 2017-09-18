Maria ‘rapidly intensifies’ to major hurricane

1:31 Here's what the boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal looks like after Irma Pause

5:51 Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

0:35 What a drive through Daufuskie Island looks like after Irma

0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters

1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

2:09 Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

1:12 Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma