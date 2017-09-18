Things to know if you own property in Beaufort County and have tree damage from Tropical Storm Irma

Following Tropical Storm Irma, Beaufort County has temporarily adjusted its tree removal requirements for properties in unincorporated areas, according to a recent county news release.
The adjusted removal requirements for residential and commercial properties are as follows:
Tree removal requirements for single-family residential lots with an existing home
Owners of these properties will be exempt from obtaining tree removal permits for trees damaged by Tropical Storm until Dec. 31, 2017. Mitigation — replanting of removed trees — will not be required, according to the release.
Tree removal requirements for single-family residential lots without an existing home
Owners of these properties should contact the county’s Community Development Department and provide information on trees damaged by Hurricane Irma, including photos, type and size of trees. A site visit by a county’s natural resources planner might be necessary. Mitigation will not be required, the release said.
Tree removal requirements for commercial properties and residential developments with common areas
Owners of these properties should contact the Community Development Department to provide information on trees damaged by Hurricane Irma, including photos, type and size of trees. A site visit by a natural resources planner might be necessary. Mitigation of one 2.5-inch caliper (trunk diameter) tree for each damaged tree will be required, according to the release.
Tips from Beaufort County for preventing tree problems
▪ Perform a self-assessment every six months by walking around your front and back yards to check for signs of damage.
▪ Schedule an arborist to visit your property every year or every other year.
Signs of trees in danger
▪ Noticeable tree lean after a storm
▪ Large cracks in the lower trunk
▪ Significant hollowing inside the tree
▪ Severed or broken roots near the trunk of the tree
For more information, contact the county’s Community Development Department at 843-255-2140.
