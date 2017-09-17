Hurricane Jose sends coastal effects our way, and the Atlantic might soon have its next major hurricane

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update, Hurricane Jose continues moving north, while the two tropical storms that developed on Saturday journey west across the Atlantic. One of those two storms could become a hurricane today.
Hurricane Jose
Jose is currently about 400 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The Category 1 hurricane is moving north at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and gusts up to 98 mph.
Tropical weather track
Its projected straight northward track should keep it a healthy distance from the Carolina coast, though a High Surf Advisory and Rip Current Statement have been issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday as Jose churns up seas and causes coastal effects.
Over the next few days Jose is expected to weaken as it moves into colder and less favorable northern waters.
There are no watches or warnings associated with the storm.
Latest Caribbean view by satellite
Tropical Storm Maria
As Jose falls apart, Tropical Storm Maria will be growing. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength at some point on Sunday, and to become a major hurricane by mid-week.
Maria is currently about 400 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. It is moving west-northwest at 15 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph and gusts up to 75 mph.
Hurricane watches have been issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, all of which are expected to be in the path of the storm as it reaches major hurricane strength in the middle of the week, and many of which are still reeling from Hurricane Irma.
Tropical weather track
While the hurricane center’s track seems to point Maria on an ominous path towards the U.S. it is far too early to make any such predictions, and more speculative spaghetti models, which try to project each path a storm might take and go several days further out than the hurricane center forecast, tend to show the storm curving off to the east.
Tropical Storm Lee
Currently sitting roughly 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, Tropical Storm Lee is moving west at 7 mph. It has sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts up to 52 mph.
There are currently no watches or warnings associated with Lee, which is actually expected to weaken over the next couple days, and should be stripped of its tropical storm status by Tuesday.
Tropical weather track
The storm’s current path has it moving into the middle of the Atlantic. It is unknown whether it will dissipate completely or restrengthen at this time, as the forecast does not look ahead that far ahead.
