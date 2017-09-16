Hurricane Jose joined by Tropical Storm Lee in the Atlantic, watches issued for third system

Hurricane Jose wasn’t alone in the Atlantic for long, as two other systems have joined it in the Atlantic, one of which became the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season’s 12th named storm as of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.
As those storms develop, Jose continues churning off the east coast of the U.S. as of the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. update, but those worried about Jose repeating the threat to the Lowcountry posed by Irma can rest easy as long as its most recent track holds.
Jose is currently located 550 south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It is moving northwest at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and gusts up to 98 mph.
After being reclassified as a tropical storm on Thursday, Jose regained its hurricane status on Friday, and is expected to increase gradually in strength over the next few days before weakening once more as it moves north.
Even as the storm spins well away from the Lowcountry coast, it will still be strong enough that we should expect to see effects, including increased rip current risk and choppy surf.
“They should be moving in at any time if they’re not already at the coast,” said James Carpenter, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston. “They will probably impact us for the remainder of this week and into next week.”
Any direct, non coastal effects that could be felt further north along the east coast, where Jose is more likely to make a closer approach to land, are not yet known according to the weather service.
There are currently no coastal watches or warnings associated with Jose.
As of the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. update, Tropical Depression 14 became Tropical Storm Lee, the 12th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.
Lee is currently 655 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with gusts up to 52 mph.
Over the next several days it is expected to weaken back to a tropical depression while posing no threat to land. Its track has it moving slowly into the mid-Atlantic through early Thursday morning.
No coastal watches or warnings have yet been issued for Lee.
Watches have, however, been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands in association with a third disturbance that has been given the designation of Potential Tropical Cyclone 15, meaning it is the 15th tropical disturbance that the hurricane center has had to issue advisories for this season.
Tropical storm watches have been issued across the islands of St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Dominica for this storm even before it has become a tropical depression.
The disturbance is given a 100 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next two days, with tropical storm force winds forecast as early as Sunday.
It is currently located about 750 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at around 22 mph. The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 46 mph.
When it reaches tropical storm strength it will be given the name Maria.
