After Irma, a trapped fawn on a Daufuskie bridge owes its life to these islanders

0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater Pause 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 5:51 Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 2:09 Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 1:30 A look at South Forest Beach as hotels clean up after Irma 0:35 What a drive through Daufuskie Island looks like after Irma

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters Mellisa Lehmberg took this video of a fawn that was trapped between the balusters of a bridge on Daufuskie Island after flood waters from Hurricane Irma receded. Mellisa Lehmberg took this video of a fawn that was trapped between the balusters of a bridge on Daufuskie Island after flood waters from Hurricane Irma receded. Melissa Lehmberg

