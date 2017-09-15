Here’s how Hilton Head’s gated communities are dealing with Irma’s aftermath

Many Hilton Head gated communities saw flooding and debris after Tropical Storm Irma swept through the Lowcountry on Monday. Although much of the flooding has receded, debris cleanup is ongoing across the island.
Some communities were hit harder than others, such as Sea Pines and Wexford, which each had significant flooding in some areas during Monday’s storm surge. Below is a breakdown of how communities that provided responses are handling cleanup.
Hilton Head Plantation
General manager Peter Kristian said Friday there are a lot of branches and leaf litter across the community, but there have been no reports of homes damaged from flooding or falling debris. Hilton Head Plantation did see some street flooding during Monday’s storm surge, he said.
Residents are responsible for cleaning their own properties, Krisitan said, noting there is a drop-off site for small debris at the Surrey Lane ball fields, but no curbside pickup.
Cleanup throughout the plantation is about halfway done, and it’s expected to be completely done sometime next week, he said.
“I think we fared very, very well,” Kristian said. “We had crews here throughout the storm. We’re very, very grateful the impact was minimal.”
Indigo Run
Indigo Run experienced some storm surge during high tide Monday, but it has since receded, said general manager Chip Munday, when contacted Friday.
Now, the community is dealing with debris.
“We’re still in the process of doing cleanup from Matthew,” Munday said. “So that’s been put on hold.”
Munday said residents can bring debris to curbsides across the community, and it will be picked up. In addition, staff are working to clean up common areas that have some downed trees.
Munday said there was only one home damaged by a falling tree, adding the damage was minor.
He expects common-area cleanup to take about another six months between debris caused by Hurricane Matthew and new debris from Tropical Storm Irma. Staff are helping residents clean up their properties before resuming common-area cleanup, he said.
Long Cove Club
General manager Leon Crimmins said Long Cove Club had some flooding from the storm surge along Broad Creek, but damage was “relatively minor.”
Crimmins said there are only a “handful” of downed trees, and the cleanup process is well underway. He expects all debris to be cleaned up within seven to 10 days.
“Our services and facilities are being restored, and we will resume full operations this weekend,” he said.
Palmetto Dunes
Palmetto Dunes experienced minimal flooding given the scope of Irma because the 11-mile lagoon system was emptied to 11 inches below sea level, said Andrew Schumacher, CEO of the property owners’ association.
There is still some standing water in vacant lots and common areas, Schumacher said, along with “vegetative debris” scattered across the community. He said he has not seen any downed trees, but there are a few leaning trees that are being addressed.
Schumacher said property owners can place debris in rights-of-way on Wednesday and Oct. 4, and it will be picked up. He said he doesn’t expect cleanup to last very long, and common-area debris should be addressed no later than the Oct. 4 pick-up day.
Sea Pines Plantation
Some parts of Sea Pines had significant flooding after Tropical Storm Irma’s storm surge. South Sea Pines Drive, Harbour Town and Sprunt Pond Road were areas under water on Monday.
According to a release from Sea Pines’ Community Services Associates, an organization that provides services to residents, there will be a temporary modification to the gate pass policy to allow property owners to get 30-day passes for commercial contractors.
A previous release said there are several contractors working on CSA-managed areas to remove hazardous trees, and the CSA maintenance department is working to clear clogged storm drains.
CSA debris drop-off sites will open Monday for property owners’ yard debris, and CSA’s debris-recycling facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Currently, there are 19 boardwalks and beach paths that are closed because of flooding or damage in Sea Pines. CSA is working with a contractor to make temporary repairs.
Shipyard Plantation
Chief of security Brian Pettersen said Friday that Shipyard was spared Irma’s wrath.
“We have nothing in here,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Pettersen said one tree came down, but the fire department moved it. There are smaller twigs and debris across the plantation that staff are working to clean up, he said.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
