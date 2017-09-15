Here’s what Tropical Storm Jose is expected to bring to the South Carolina coast

Less than a week after Tropical Storm Irma roared through Beaufort County, another storm will make its presence felt locally, though in a much smaller way.
While Tropical Storm Jose will not significantly affect South Carolina, it will bring high rip currents along the coast starting Friday night or Saturday, according to meteorologists at The National Weather Service in Charleston.
As of Friday morning, Jose was forecast to become a hurricane by Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Swells generated by Jose were starting to affect Bermuda, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico on Friday, as well as the southeastern coast of the United States.
High surf and life-threatening rip currents will spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast during the next few days, according to the the center.
Jose could produce direct impacts next week along portions of the east coast from North Carolina to New England, but it is too soon to determine what those impacts might be or where they could occur, the center said Friday morning.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.
The tropical storm is currently 360 miles northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas, moving west-northwest at 8 mph. Its maximum sustained winds have deceased a bit to 70 mph, with gusts up to 86 mph.
Unless Jose’s track drastically shifts, it looks like the U.S. will be spared a landfall.
