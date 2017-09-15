Hilton Head residents can burn Irma yard debris for the next three Saturdays

Hilton Head will allow residents to burn yard waste resulting from Tropical Storm Irma for the next three Saturdays, according to a release.
Burning can take place between sunrise and sunset this Saturday and on Sept. 23 and 30, but one must have a town-issued burn permit on site, the release said.
Joheida Fister, fire marshal, said Friday permits can be obtained at any of the fire stations or the fire rescue headquarters.
Burning is permitted only for yard waste at one- and two-family dwellings, and no burning of waste on commercial properties is allowed. No burning of construction debris or household goods or trash is permitted, and burning cannot take place for debris piled in public rights-of-way. If anything but yard waste is burned, it will result in citations, the release said.
Burn permits must be registered each day by calling 843-682-5125. “Responsible persons” must be on site with an extinguishing method at all times, and a pile size of 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height must be maintained at 25 feet away from any structures, according to the release.
The fire department will be inspecting the burns, and upon request, will inspect an area in advance to help property owners comply with the rules.
The town and county will not be providing curbside debris pickup. Debris can be taken to Pinckney Point at 651 Pinckney Colony Road in Bluffton, or Ihly Farms at 66 Ihly Farm Road in Beaufort, the release said.
