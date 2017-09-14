Visitors stroll through the Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge, which reopened Thursday following Tropical Storm Irma
Hurricane

Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge reopens after Tropical Storm Irma

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

September 14, 2017 4:16 PM

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reopened Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday afternoon following damage assessments and clean-up efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma, according to wildlife service news release.

The refuge had been closed for a week.

Normal hours operating hours — from sunrise to sunset — are back in effect at the refuge, according to the release.

For more information, contact Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge at 843-784-2468 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/pinckney_island.

