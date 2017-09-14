Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge reopens after Tropical Storm Irma

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reopened Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday afternoon following damage assessments and clean-up efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma, according to wildlife service news release.
The refuge had been closed for a week.
Normal hours operating hours — from sunrise to sunset — are back in effect at the refuge, according to the release.
For more information, contact Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge at 843-784-2468 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/pinckney_island.
